Need some tax relief? Macon-Bibb offers some help

When the property tax bill arrives, some people question why they have to pay the school tax since they are not a parent.
But while every property owner has to pay the school tax, there are people eligible for some relief from it. In an effort to provide more insight into property taxes, including exemptions and methods for paying back taxes, a series of seminars will be held in Macon-Bibb County starting Thursday.
“There is no complete school tax exemption, however there is a partial school tax exemption based upon age and income,” Macon-Bibb Tax Commissioner Wade McCord said. “By having the seminars we are trying to give everybody a better understanding of the tax process.”
The Macon-Bibb County Tax Commissioner’s Office is hosting the seminars that also will offer details about homestead exemptions and alternate payment solutions. They will be held Thursday as well as Feb. 16 and March 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Macon-Bibb County Government Center, 700 Poplar St.
“This is an opportunity for people to learn how they can save money on their taxes and for people who are struggling to pay back taxes learn about easy ways to pay them down,” McCord said.
Representatives from the Tax Assessors’ Office will also be on hand to inform people about how property values are determined and the appeal process.
“If you own the home and you reside to the home, you’re entitled to the basic (homestead) exemption,” McCord said. “That’s the first thing we try to get out to homeowners: If you live in this house, you’re entitled to it.”
For more information contact the Tax Commissioner's Office at 478-621-6500.
