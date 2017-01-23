At least 4 Middle Georgia tornadoes confirmed as survey teams examine damage

The people who rode out Saturday’s storm in Warner Robins were convinced a tornado hit, and they were right.
After a deadly weekend in Georgia, preliminary reports confirmed tornadoes for Houston, Wilkinson, Washington and Wilcox counties, said Tish Atwell of the Peachtree City office of the National Weather Service.
“We don’t have any intensity ratings. It takes a little while,” Atwell said.
National Weather Service has three survey teams looking at storm damage in several Georgia counties in the Peachtree City coverage area.
The Tallahassee NWS office is investigating the severe storms that hit near Albany.
As of Monday afternoon, 15 deaths were attributed to the storms.
The Georgia Emergency Management Agency reports seven people died in Cook County, four in Dougherty, and two each in Berrien and Brooks counties.
Sunday, Governor Nathan Deal initially declared a state of emergency for Atkinson, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lowndes and Thomas counties in south central Georgia.
Monday, Deal expanded the declaration to add Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Crisp, Dougherty, Mitchell, Turner, Wilcox and Worth counties.
