How Macon-Bibb residents pay garbage fees could change under proposal

Garbage fees for Macon-Bibb County residents could be added to property tax bills as a way to improve the collection rate.
The Macon-Bibb County Commission’s Committee of the Whole is scheduled to discuss an ordinance Tuesday that proposes moving the fees to the annual tax bill instead of a separate statement sent out quarterly. The proposal is the latest suggestion on how officials could increase the collection rate as Macon-Bibb deals with about $7 million in uncollected garbage fees.
In recent years, the property tax collection rate has been about 97 percent, compared to about 90 percent for garbage fee collections.
The idea was first broached to the County Commission in summer 2016, meaning that officials have had plenty of time to receive feedback, Commissioner Gary Bechtel said.
“I think all of it will be debated very, very intensely,” he said. “Each district has different people who want it one way or the other.
“I think it’s the right thing to do in terms of improving collections as well as being efficient. When we send out separate bills, that requires printing, postage, so that’s a fee ... we can dispense with. Plus you’ll get a higher collection amount because it’ll go by parcels as opposed to users.”
But Bechtel said he’s reluctant to increase the fees as currently outlined in the ordinance.
The ordinance says the first bill of $300 would cover 15 months of service from October 2017 through Dec. 31, 2018, which is the same $20 monthly rate now being paid. But the following year, the monthly fee would jump to $22. That would mean garbage and recycling services would cost $264 in 2019 compared to $240 under the current structure.
Collection fees were increased in 2016 despite the objections of some commissioners as Macon-Bibb ramped up its recycling program and entered into a new contract with Advanced Disposal.
The shift in how garbage fees are collected last changed in 2006, when the process moved from the Macon Water Authority to the tax commissioner’s office, with the goal of boosting a lackluster 73 percent collection rate. The Macon-Bibb County code says the tax commissioner has the ability to place liens on properties if an owner is delinquent on garbage fees.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
