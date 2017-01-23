Interstate 75 North reopens after overturned tractor trailer forces detours

Traffic backed up on Interstate 75 North in Houston County after a tractor trailer overturned near Perry just before 7 a.m. Monday.
All lanes were blocked after the truck accident not far from the Todd Road overpass near mile post 139, which is not far from Perry Parkway.
The Georgia Department of Transportation reports all lanes of the highway were blocked for more than two hours before the wreckage could be up-righted and cleared from the highway.
No hazardous cargo was on board the truck, according to emergency dispatchers.
Houston 911 did not receive any reports of injuries with the crash.
Traffic backed up for about three miles before vehicles were rerouted at Ga. 41 to get around the crash.
