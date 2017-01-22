Woman dies in sixth fatality of the year in Bibb

A woman died Sunday when she lost control of her vehicle after her tire blew out, according to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley.
The woman had two children in the car with her but they were OK, he said. She had a Bibb County license plate but he said she is from Warner Robins. Her name is being withheld while family is being notified.
Miley said the woman was headed south on Interstate 75 shortly before noon when her tire blew as she approached the Interstate 16 exit.
The fatality is the sixth of the year in Bibb County. There were 23 vehicle fatalities in all of 2016.
Comments