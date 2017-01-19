Young children banned from midstate hospitals due to fears of spreading illness

The prevalence of influenza across Middle Georgia is causing Navicent Health to restrict access at its health facilities.
As of last Monday, only those 12 and older who are not showing signs of flu will be allowed into Navicent hospitals, according to a news release from Navicent.
The ban on young children includes Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon, Medical Center of Peach County, Navicent Health, and Rehabilitation Hospital, Navicent Health on Northside Drive.
“The health of our patients and the community is the highest concern at Navicent Health,” Dr. Chris Hendry, Navicent Health’s Chief Medical Officer stated in the release.
Anyone who has symptoms, or who has recently had the flu, is encouraged to stay home and avoid contact with others in public places, not just the hospital.
Those who are symptomatic, or have immune deficiencies, are urged not to visit healthcare facilities for their own protection and to protect the seriously ill.
“We appreciate the community’s understanding and cooperation with these efforts to minimize exposure during this active flu season,” Hendry said.
The policy is expected to be in place as long as influenza is prevalent in the community.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
