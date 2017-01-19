Man files suit against former midstate youth minister for alleged sex abuse

A man who attended Macon’s Mulberry United Methodist Church in the 1980s has filed a lawsuit against a former youth minister there, alleging that he was molested as a child.
The lawsuit, which names Perry Sandifer as the sole defendant, alleges that the boy was 12 or 13 when Sandifer groped him and engaged in other “unwanted and non-consensual sexual contact.”
Contacted by The Telegraph Thursday, Sandifer, who now lives in Illinois, said he wasn’t aware of the suit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia.
Sandifer confirmed that he formerly worked at Mulberry Methodist and that he knew the person who is suing him. He declined further comment, citing the pending litigation.
A phone message left at the church wasn’t immediately returned Thursday.
The lawsuit alleges that the abuse happened in multiple locations between 1982 and 1984, including Sandifer’s home, in Atlanta during a youth service project trip and during a youth service trip to Appalachia.
The statute of limitations for the claims was set to expire July 1.
The plaintiff is seeking more than $75,000 in compensation for psychological treatment, therapy and counseling he’s needed for treatment of mental and emotional injuries, according to the suit.
He contends that he has suffered embarrassment, loss of self-esteem, humiliation and psychological injuries.
Check back at macon.com and read Friday’s Telegraph for more on this story.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments