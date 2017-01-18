Sonny Perdue reportedly nominated for top Agriculture post

Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue is reportedly in line for a major job in Washington, D.C.
A source for The Associated Press says that president-elect Donald Trump will nominate the Houston County native as secretary of agriculture. A Perdue spokesman in Georgia also confirms the upcoming nomination.
The top agriculture job is the last Cabinet post to get a nominee.
But Perdue would be the second Cabinet nominee from Georgia. Trump wants Georgia Rep. Tom Price to head the Department of Health and Human Services.
On Tuesday, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal said that two Georgians in the Cabinet would do a lot for the prestige of the state.
“I think it just goes to show that Georgia has a lot to offer at the federal level as well as what we’re doing at the state level,” the Republican and current governor said.
Perdue started his eight years in the governor’s office in 2003, the first Republican to be elected to that office since 1868. The Perry native, 70, graduated from Warner Robins High School and earned a doctorate in veterinary medicine from the University of Georgia.
In 2007, he made national headlines for praying for relief from a drought. In 2010, he signed a water stewardship act that included a requirement for water-saving fixtures in new buildings, among other measures.
In 2011, after Perdue left office, he and several others started Perdue Partners, a trading company focused on exporting U.S. goods and services.
When Perdue visited Trump Tower in November, he described his meeting with the president-elect as kind of a job interview. He said the two discussed trade and agricultural potential and productivity.
Perdue served as an agricultural adviser on Trump’s campaign committee.
He’s also the cousin of U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., a strong Trump supporter and a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee.
Trump is reported have considered several candidates for the top agriculture job, including former Texas Agriculture Commissioner Susan Combs, former Texas A&M President Elsa Murano , Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and former California Lt. Gov. Abel Maldonado.
Maggie Lee: @maggie_a_lee
