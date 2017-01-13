Racial concentration on the rise in Bibb schools

The proportion of white students attending Bibb County public schools has dropped by more than 40 percent over the last 20 years. At the same time, the population of black students has held relatively steady.
When the state released its fall 2016 school enrollment data last month, the Bibb County numbers showed total enrollment of 23,988, with 17,354 of the students identified as black and 4,483 as white. That stands in contrast to 20 years ago, when Bibb’s school enrollment was 24,840, with 16,680 students identified as black and 7,829 as white.
The racial distribution among the schools has also changed. Central High School, for example, had a racial breakdown of 58.5 percent black and 41.4 white in 1996. Today, that number stands at 92.6 percent black and 7.3 percent white.
Of the 4,483 white students enrolled in public schools this fall, more than 1,000 of them were at one school — the Academy for Classical Education, a charter school located in north Macon near the Monroe County border.
While ACE has the largest enrollment of white students in the district, it still has racial diversity that many other Bibb schools don’t. Only two schools — Rutland Middle and Rutland High — reported a racial breakdown that closely mirrored the county’s overall population, according to the latest U.S. Census numbers.
Other key statistics from the Georgia Department of Education’s enrollment data:
▪ The latest enrollment shows there were 15 schools — more than 40 percent of schools in the county — listed as nearly all black. That contrasts to 1996, when 27.5 percent of the schools were nearly all black.
▪ There are five schools, including ACE, that listed white enrollment as a majority, while the other 30 schools listed black students as the majority.
▪ There are 20 schools, or about 57 percent, that listed enrollment of multiple races. That contrasts to 1996, when 27 schools, or about 67.5 percent, listed enrollment of multiple races.
▪ There are 11 schools reporting students who identify as Hispanic, with Porter Elementary reporting the highest percentage of Hispanic students at 32.6 percent. Across the district, the number of students identifying as Hispanic was at 4.6 percent, an increase from 0.5 percent in 1996.
▪ Private school enrollment has declined slightly in the past 20 years. There were 18 private schools with a combined enrollment of 4,304 in 2016. That was down from 4,880 students in the early 1990s.
Some of the changes in enrollment between 1996 and 2016 can be attributed to broader changes in Macon-Bibb’s population. The overall population of school-age residents has fallen from 29,644 in 1997 to 27,338 in 2015, the most recent year for which census data is available.
The white population in Bibb County has also fallen, but not at the same rate as the decline in public school enrollment. In 2000, Bibb’s white population was 50.1 percent, and that had dropped to 42.9 percent by 2015, according to U.S. Census estimates. The black population was 47.3 percent in 2000 and had increased to an estimated 53.1 percent by 2015.
Part of a national story
The increasing concentration of students of color in Bibb County schools is consistent with national trends, which show that de facto school segregation on the rise.
In a 2016 report, the U.S. Government Accountability Office tried to quantify school segregation nationally by counting the number of public K-12 schools in which at least 75 percent of students are black and/or Hispanic and at least 75 percent are poor enough to qualify for free or reduced price lunches.
According to the GAO’s analysis of data from the Department of Education, 9 percent of public schools nationally in 2000-01 were overwhelmingly poor and black/Hispanic. By 2013-14, the most recent year for which data was available, that number had shot up to 16 percent.
Our analysis of the same DOE data found that 59 percent of Bibb schools were overwhelmingly poor and black/Hispanic in 2000-01 compared to 66 percent in 2013-14. (More recent data cannot be compared because Bibb schools have since started offering free lunches to all students, regardless of income level.)
Nationally, such schools are both separate and unequal, according to the GAO’s analysis. Students attending them had fewer educational opportunities than students in more economically and racially diverse schools, including fewer math, science and college preparatory classes.
Looking to the future, President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for secretary of education, Betsy DeVos, is a leading proponent of “school choice”: public charter schools, vouchers that allow students to attend private schools with public money, and policies allowing students to attend public schools in districts where they don’t live.
Whether school choice policies make schools more or less segregated is a subject of intense debate among education scholars.
In the coming months, we at Mercer University’s Center for Collaborative Journalism — along with our partners, The Telegraph and Georgia Public Broadcasting — will be reporting on school resegregation in Macon-Bibb County. We hope to learn more about why it’s happening and what the effect is on students and the broader community.
As part of our reporting, we’ll be holding a pair of community meetings, where we hope people with a stake in the county’s K-12 education will attend and tell us their stories.
In particular, we’re hoping that parents will answer these basic questions:
Where do you send your children to school and why?
Do you like the options you have? Why or why not?
How important is it to you that your children attend racially and economically diverse schools?
The meetings will be held from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 24 in the Buck Melton Center, 150 Sessions Drive, and 6-8 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Pizza, cookies and drinks will be available at both meetings, along with supervised activities for children.
Those who are unable to attend either meeting can email us instead at raceinschools@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at (478) 216-7374.
Bibb County Enrollment by Race on Oct. 8, 1996
* denotes fewer than either 15 male or 15 female students in that racial category at that school
Source: Georgia Department of Education
School
Black
White
System Total
16,680
7,829
Alexander II Magnet School
160
171
Appling Middle School
536
*
Ballard Hudson Middle
371
139
Barden Elementary School
348
165
Bernd Elementary School
215
127
Brookdale Elementary
497
56
Bruce Elementary School
532
44
Burdell Elementary
413
*
Burghard Elementary School
338
133
Burke Elementary
433
*
Carter Elementary
220
681
Central High
1,280
905
Clisby Elementary
188
127
Hamilton Elementary School
440
*
Hartley Elementary School
395
*
Heard Elementary School
*
532
Hunt Elementary
221
106
Ingram/Pye Elementary School
520
*
Jones Elementary School
497
*
King Danforth Elementary School
297
*
King Elementary
466
*
Lane Elementary
223
207
McEvoy Middle School
646
170
Miller Middle
320
211
Morgan Elementary
278
154
Northeast High School
1,235
42
Porter Elementary School
*
542
Redding Elementary
99
333
Rice Elementary School
379
161
Riley Elementary
478
*
Southeast High
665
284
Southwest High School
1,321
303
Springdale Elementary
198
627
Taylor Elementary
167
317
Tinsley Elementary
224
218
Union Elementary
403
280
Weaver Middle
473
396
Weir Elementary
341
221
Williams Elementary School
454
*
Winship Elementary
276
38
Bibb County Enrollment by Race on Oct. 4, 2016
* denotes fewer than either 15 male or 15 female students in that racial category at that school
Source: Georgia Department of Education
School
Black
White
System Total
17,364
4,483
Academy For Classical Education
210
1,007
Alexander II Magnet School
364
105
Appling Middle School
557
*
Ballard Hudson Middle School
710
*
Bernd Elementary School
368
*
Brookdale Elementary School
357
*
Bruce Elementary School
434
*
Burdell Elementary School
456
*
Carter Elementary School
295
105
Central High School
1,008
80
Hartley Elementary School
428
*
Heard Elementary School
161
337
Heritage Elementary School
479
153
Howard High School
744
358
Howard Middle School
619
207
Ingram/Pye Elementary School
466
*
Lane Elementary School
405
64
Martin Luther King Jr Elementary School
705
*
Miller Magnet Middle School
700
*
Northeast High School
712
*
Porter Elementary School
113
178
Riley Elementary School
350
*
Rosa Taylor Elementary School
405
81
Rutland High School
483
431
Rutland Middle School
422
332
Skyview Elementary School
162
296
Southfield Elementary School
682
*
Southwest High School
799
*
Springdale Elementary School
234
252
Union Elementary School
486
*
Veterans Elementary School
651
41
Vineville Academy
419
77
Weaver Middle School
676
64
Westside High School
1,003
70
Williams Elementary School
279
*
Bibb County Enrollment by Race
System Total
Hispanic
Asian
Black
White
Multi
1996
24,840
134
111
16,680
7,829
44
2016
23988
1,098
432
17,364
4,483
572
