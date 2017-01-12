Local

January 12, 2017 6:05 PM

Green groups sue Georgia regulator

By Maggie Lee

Four environmental groups have sued a Georgia regulator over permits for five coal-fired power plants, including Plant Scherer.

The plaintiffs, which include the Sierra Club, say it’s been too long since the Georgia Environmental Protection Division revised and updated National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permits for five plants. Those permits regulate what the plants can discharge into waterways.

“Coal plants dump toxic heavy metals like arsenic, lead, selenium, boron, cadmium, and mercury into our waterways — polluting our drinking water, fishing areas, and local rivers and streams,” said Jonathan Levenshus, senior campaign representative for the Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal campaign in Georgia, via a written statement announcing the suit.

An EPD spokesman declined comment, saying the agency has not seen the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks action on permits for Juliette’s Plant Scherer, as well as Bowen, near Cartersville; Hammond, near Rome; McIntosh, near Savannah and Wansley, south of Carrollton.

Maggie Lee: @maggie_a_lee

