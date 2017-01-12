Global Hawk to land at Robins this year

For the first time ever an unmanned aircraft is expected to fly into Robins Air Force Base sometime this year, and more could be coming.
Brig. Gen. John Kubinec, commander of the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, said a Global Hawk will fly into Robins as a test for more of the aircraft coming for repair work. A date has not been set but he said advance notice will be given so that people can see it.
It should make for quite a spectacle. The aircraft has a 131-foot wing span, which is nearly that of a C-130. It would be flown by someone sitting in a room potentially hundreds or even thousands of miles away.
Kubinec made the comment at a meeting of the 21st Century Partnership at the Museum of Aviation.
“That’s very exiting,” Dan Penny, director of the partnership, said after the meeting. “That’s one of the best things we’ve ever heard.”
If Robins takes on the work it initially would be repairs, not the overhaul maintenance that it does on other aircraft. The Global Hawk has not gotten to the point of needing overhaul maintenance, but Penny said he believes that work could be coming to Robins when it is needed.
Kubinec said couldn’t estimate how many new jobs the Global Hawk would bring. But he gave some indication that the workload could grow over time.
He said the base currently has available space in the hangar where C-5 work is done, but that space isn’t big enough for the Global Hawk. The space, however, is big enough for the F-15. If the Global Hawk comes, some F-15s would move into the C-5 hangar and the Global Hawk would go into an F-15 hangar.
If the workload grows, he said, new facilities may be needed in the future. He said the Air Force has never flown an unmanned aircraft into one of its maintenance depots.
“This would be a big step for Robins to be able to fly a Global Hawk into Robins Air Force Base,” he said. “That opens the door for us to do some work on the Global Hawk.”
