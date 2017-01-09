New board could determine dangerous dogs’ fate

0:30 Scenes from Pendleton Homes where hammer attack happened Pause

0:30 Video captures man stealing package from a front porch in Houston County

1:05 Bikers ride in cold weather for cops

1:30 Sheriffs ponder path to higher salaries

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

1:39 People drawn to painted piano on Poplar

2:42 False call leads to SWAT team response

5:54 Mother pleads for mercy for her daughter's best friend charged in her death

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation