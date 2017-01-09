Dublin VA to hold veterans job fair Thursday

1:07 SWAT team responds to reported Trinity Place shooting Pause

0:30 Video captures man stealing package from a front porch in Houston County

1:30 Sheriffs ponder path to higher salaries

1:31 Hundreds mourn Peach deputies at somber vigil

0:51 "We all remember having really great Christmases," Middle Georgia Layaway Santa says

1:37 Lack of decent applicants plaguing law enforcement, sheriff says

1:53 They were unable to survive, fire chief says of family of 3

2:42 False call leads to SWAT team response

5:54 Mother pleads for mercy for her daughter's best friend charged in her death