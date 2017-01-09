Dublin VA to hold veterans job fair Thursday

The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin will hold a job fair for veterans Thursday.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the auditorium.
“Our job fair brings together our community partners for the purpose of educating, empowering and employing our veterans,” Gloria Smith, event coordinator, said in a release. “One of our veterans’ most important needs is to be gainfully employed, so partnering with local employers is critical.”
Dozens of employers are expected, including Flexsteel, Coca-Cola, the Georgia Department of Corrections, Volunteers of America, Chic-fil-A, Geico, and many others. She encouraged all potential employers of veterans to contact the VA and consider putting veterans to work.
The public is also invited to the event.
For more information, contact Smith at Gloria.Smith5@va.gov or call 478-272-1210, ext. 3579. The Dublin VA is located at 1826 Veterans Blvd.
