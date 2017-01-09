Macon lawmaker wants nonpartisan local elections

A Macon Republican lawmaker wants to change Georgia’s voting law because of what happened in the last Macon-Bibb election — he voted for a Democrat.
“This past election cycle, I didn’t even get to vote for myself in the Republican primary,” said state Rep. Allen Peake. That’s because a couple of key county races were going to be decided in the Democratic primary and he wanted to vote in that instead of his own shoo-in primary.
“If I wanted to have a say-so in who was going to be the next … in our case, sheriff and tax commissioner … then I needed to vote in the Democratic primary. And that’s crazy,” said Peake.
So he’s filing a bill in the state Legislature that could give each county’s group of lawmakers the right to erase the “D” or “R” behind the names of candidates for tax commissioner, sheriff, district attorney, coroner, and Superior Court clerks.
For a Republican would-be coroner or tax commissioner, Macon-Bibb County looks like a tough place to win office. As a whole, the county votes blue, according to the last couple of years of election results.
Conversely, in red-voting Houston County, it’s hard for Democrats. The races Peake’s bill addresses were all Republican walkovers last year.
So Peake sees a problem: voters who don’t get a say-so in a particular local race because the party they prefer doesn’t run a candidate.
But state Sen. David Lucas is against the idea of taking away party labels in a place that’s solidly blue.
“So now Mr. Peake wants to do what he’s always done and that is to try and destroy the Democratic Party,” said Lucas.
Lucas sees party labels ase useful shorthand for a candidate’s beliefs.
“If you’re a Democrat you’re a Democrat. I’d like to know what your stance is before I vote for you. Now you’re telling me, ‘I don’t have to tell you anything’ because it’s nonpartisan,” said Lucas.
Nonpartisan elections for county or consolidated government offices would be held during the general primary, as Georgia law is written now, according to the Georiga Secretary of State’s office. In 2016, that was on May 24.
Peake himself knows he doesn’t have full support among Republican lawmakers, especially those from deep red counties north of Interstate 20.
Democrats tend to find mountain voters hard to win over. The Republican lawmakers who represent those counties may not see a pressing problem with that.
