Air travel expected to return to Macon with flights to a major U.S. city

Middle Georgia Regional Airport could soon have flights taking off to the nation’s capital.
Macon-Bibb County was notified last week that a $4.7 million annual subsidy was awarded to a carrier for flights to Washington, D.C. The federal grant will allow Contour Airlines to operate the flights out of the south Macon airport.
The Smyrna, Tennessee, based company will be the first airline to operate out of the regional airport since 2014. Washington, D.C., was selected because it’s the No. 2 destination for people in Middle Georgia for flights, according to the airport’s funding proposal.
A Macon-Bibb County committee is expected to vote on a resolution to accept the subsidy on Tuesday. If approved, the measure would go to the full County Commission on Jan. 17.
The airport manager will begin meeting with Contour officials this week to determine the timeline.
“With notification of the grant last week, everything takes off,” Macon-Bibb spokesman Chris Floore said.
At the Middle Georgia Regional Airport, Contour plans to offer flights to Washington, D.C., at an introductory price as low as $49 each way, and it would eventually have standard one-way fares of $89. The company would use 30-passenger planes.
