Health care, education top lawmakers’ to-do lists

1:12 Kirby Smart on Rodrigo Blankenship: 'Maybe he should've been kicking the whole time' Pause

2:28 Rodrigo Blankenship wears helmet to interview again

1:04 Josh Grube credits Southwest effort in close game

0:40 Bob Denison volunteers to make the old new again

1:30 Sheriffs ponder path to higher salaries

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

1:03 Man's body found in ditch

6:25 Cop Shop Podcast: The zaniest police reports of 2016

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.