Up to 2 inches of snow ‘likely’ near Macon

Snow or a dusting of the white stuff could blanket much of north Georgia and a northern swath of the midstate by Saturday morning.
Even so, it may not stick around for long, and forecasters aren’t yet certain just how much snow there might be.
That said, according to forecasts put out by the National Weather Service on Wednesday afternoon, snowfall amounts of up to 2 inches were in the offing for parts of the Middle Georgia counties of Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Butts and Jasper.
Up to an inch or so is “most likely,” forecasters said, for portions of Bibb, Crawford, Jones, Baldwin, Houston, Twiggs, Peach, Wilkinson and Laurens counties.
The forecast line for frozen precipitation stretches roughly from just south of Columbus to just north of Dublin, with areas north of that boundary receiving at least some snow.
Meteorologist Steven Nelson of the weather service’s Peachtree City office said the Atlanta area could see snow as early as Friday afternoon, but that the Macon area might not have any until after midnight Friday. Before that, rain will be all that much of the area sees.
“It may fall mainly as rain in Macon itself for the majority of the event until it changes to snow,” Nelson said.
He added, “It may be ending kind of quick on Saturday.”
