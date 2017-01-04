Identity released of truck driver killed in I-16 crash into back of stopped 18-wheeler

A truck driver died Tuesday night after rear-ending a stopped tractor trailer on Interstate 16 West near the Spring Street entrance ramp.
At about 8:15 p.m., Arthur Francis, 64, of Versailles, Ohio, was headed west in the left lane when his 2015 Volvo tractor trailer slammed into the back of another truck stopped in the left lane due to an earlier accident, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Carlton Kiser, of Union City, who was driving a 2011 International tractor trailer, had been side-swiped by a 2012 Acura DMX driven by Ahn Kim Merritt, 73, of Macon.
His emergency flashers were on following the initial accident, the release stated
Merritt was entering the highway when the two vehicles clipped each other.
Merritt, who was taken to the hospital to be checked, had pulled off on the right emergency lane.
Since the fatal accident involved commercial drivers, Francis’ body was taken to the GBI Regional Crime Laboratory in Macon for an autopsy, Bibb County deputy coroner Ronnie Miley said.
