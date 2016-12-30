Family of three reports fire to 911 but dies before firefighters arrive

Three adults died in an early morning house fire on Mildred Court.
Macon-Bibb County Fire Department units are still on the scene, but identities of the victims have not yet been released..
Chief Marvin Riggins said an elderly couple and their adult male child awakened to the fire and someone from inside the house called 911 at about 3 a.m. Friday.
Operators lost contact and firefighters found the victims unconscious inside the house when they arrived.
Crews initiated CPR, but could not save them.
The single-story, brick house sustained heavy damage on the left side.
A family member at the scene said it’s believed the fire might have started in a back bedroom.
Fire investigators are looking through the burned rooms to try to determine what started the blaze.
