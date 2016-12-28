What’s open, what’s not for New Year’s Day holiday

Banks: American Pride Bank, Bank of America, Bank of the Ozarks, BB&T, Capital City Bank, CB&T Bank of Middle Georgia, Colony Bank, MidSouth Community Financial Credit Union, OneSouth Bank, Renasant Bank, Robins Financial Credit Union, State Bank and Trust, SunMark Community Bank, SunTrust Bank will be closed Monday. Wells Fargo will closed at noon Saturday and will be closed Monday.
Government offices: Offices for the cities of Byron, Centerville, Fort Valley, Gray, Jeffersonville and Perry as well as offices for Jones, Monroe, Peach and Twiggs counties will be closed Monday. Offices for the city of Forsyth will closed at noon Friday and will be closed Monday. Offices for the city of Warner Robins and for Bibb, Crawford and Houston counties will be closed Friday and Monday. The Division of Family and Children Services and the Labor Department will be closed Monday. State courts will be closed Friday and Monday. Federal courts will be closed Monday.
Mail delivery: No delivery Monday.
Garbage: Garbage routes in the cities of Byron, Centerville, Fort Valley, Macon, Perry and Warner Robins as well as for Bibb Crawford, Houston and Peach counties will run on schedule.
Libraries: The libraries in Houston will be open as normal. The libraries in Peach County as well as the Middle Georgia Regional Library and branches will be closed Saturday and Monday.
Compiled by Linda S. Morris, lmorris@macon.com.
Comments