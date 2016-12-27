Local

Woman dies in fiery Christmas Day crash on Interstate 16

By Liz Fabian

A 58-year-old Warner Robins woman died Christmas afternoon when her car crashed off Interstate 16.

Sheila McDaniel was headed westbound when her green Kia Soul veered off the road, across the right shoulder and into a tree, according to a news release from the Georgia State Patrol.

The Kia overturned, became engulfed in flames and came to rest upside down, facing east, off the highway near mile post 48 in Laurens County.

McDaniel died at the scene.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

