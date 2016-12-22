Pedestrian dies after being hit on Watson Boulevard

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Watson Boulevard on Wednesday night.
Sherry Lynn Holt, 50, of Warner Robins, was hit by a 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan at 10:20 p.m., according to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department. Chasity Evone Spires, 27, of Byron, was driving the vehicle west on Watson Boulevard in the right lane at Knodishall Drive, an area with no street lights.
Holt was lying in the roadway when she was hit and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing dark clothing. No charges have been filed at this time, and the Warner Robins Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.
Watson Boulevard was closed near Knodishall and Carter Circle while emergency officials responded at the scene.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
