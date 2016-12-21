What’s open, what’s not for Christmas

Banks: American Pride Bank, Bank of America, Bank of the Ozarks, BB&T, Capital City Bank, CB&T Bank of Middle Georgia, Colony Bank, OneSouth Bank, Renasant Bank, State Bank and Trust and will be closed Monday. MidSouth Community Federal Credit Union, Robins Financial Credit Union and SunMark Community Bank will be closed Saturday and Monday. SunTrust Bank’s in-store branches will closed at 2 p.m. Saturday and all offices will be closed Monday. Wells Fargo branches will close at noon Saturday and all offices will be closed Monday.
Government offices: Offices for the cities of Byron, Centerville, Gray, Jeffersonville, Perry and Warner Robins as well as offices for Macon-Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach and Twiggs counties will be closed Friday and Monday. Offices for the cities of Forsyth, Fort Valley and offices for Jones County will close at noon Thursday and will be closed Friday and Monday. The offices in Twiggs County will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
The Division of Family and Children Services and the Labor Department will be closed Monday and Tuesday. State courts and federal courts will be closed Friday and Monday.
Mail delivery: No delivery on Monday.
Garbage: Garbage routes in the cities of Byron, Centerville, Fort Valley, Perry and Warner Robins as well as for Crawford, Houston, Macon-Bibb and Peach counties will run as scheduled. Macon’s landfill will be closed Friday and Monday.
Libraries: The libraries in Houston County will be closed Saturday. The libraries in Peach County will be closed Saturday and Monday. The Middle Georgia Regional Library and branches will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday and will be closed Thursday, Friday and Monday.
Grocery stores: Kroger and Publix will close at 7 p.m. Saturday, will be closed Sunday and will reopen at 7 a.m. Monday. Harveys will close at 9 p.m. Saturday, will be closed Sunday and will resume normal hours Monday.
Complied by Linda S. Morris, lmorris@macon.com.
