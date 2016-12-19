Man found dead in hopper of Atlanta Sand & Supply

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 62-year-old man Monday morning.
Just after 5:20 a.m., officers were called to a report of a person down at Atlanta Sand & Supply Co. on Sand Pit Road.
Officers learned that an employee had fallen into a sand hopper at the company. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Crawford County Deputy Coroner Robert Cody has not yet released the man’s identity pending notification of his family.
The Department of Labor Mine Safety and Health Administration also is investigating the incident.
An autopsy is planned at the GBI crime lab to determine exactly how the man died.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
