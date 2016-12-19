Women dies after tractor-trailer rear-ends pickup on I-75

A North Carolina woman headed south on Interstate 75 was killed in an accident Sunday night near Perry.
About 7:15 p.m., Judy Ann Young was ejected from her Dodge pickup near mile marker 130 and sustained fatal injuries, according to Georgia State Patrol Cpl. Philip Kilgore of Post 15 in Perry.
A man with her, Homer Frankum of Tennessee, was hurt and taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon.
Young and Frankum were in the right lane when a tractor-trailer rear-ended the pickup and turned it counterclockwise, Kilgore said in an email.
Young was hit by the pickup as it spun on the highway, about halfway between Ga. 26 and the South Perry Parkway.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, whose identity was not released, was taken to Perry Hospital, Kilgore’s preliminary report said.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the collision that shut down I-75 for about four and a half hours.
Southbound traffic was rerouted at Exit 134 until about 11:40 p.m.
Comments