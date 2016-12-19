Women dies after tractor-trailer rear-ends pickup on I-75

0:37 Collision in shopping area kills woman Pause

1:08 Volunteers explain why they lay wreaths for Wreaths Across America

1:11 Her bedbugs are gone and Macon woman says, 'I love it'

3:42 Impaired driver caught on Sarasota sheriff helicopter camera

0:50 See the lights at The Rock Ranch in 30 seconds

2:51 DA Cooke 'making sure the law was complied with'

1:00 Band jams at downtown Macon restaurant

1:16 Bands, floats and Santa draw thousands to Christmas parade.

3:08 Northside celebrates Tae Daley's Vanderbilt signing