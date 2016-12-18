Woman dies in Presidential Parkway accident

One woman has died in accident in a busy shopping area Sunday.
Rosalind Walker, 66, of Macon was pronounced dead at the Medical Center, Navicent Health at 3:58 p.m., said Deputy Bibb County Coroner Lonnie Miley.
The accident happened at 3 p.m. in front of Kauffman Tire on Presidential Parkway in the Eisenhower Crossing shopping center, said Deputy Clay Williams, spokesman for the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. He said two other people were taken to the hospital. One is in critical condition and another is in stable condition.
Williams said at approximately 5:30 p.m. that all lanes of Presidential Parkway remained blocked in the area of the accident and Williams advised motorists to avoid the area. He was not sure how long it may take to clear the accident.
