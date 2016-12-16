New Macon-Bibb emergency alert system can give advance warning wherever you are

The Mother’s Day tornado struck in the dark of night before dawn on that Sunday morning in 2008.
Most people in Macon were still asleep in their beds when the funnel cloud touched down on the west side of Bibb County.
Disaster doesn’t always strike when people are awake and near the computer, watching television or listening to the radio.
Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency is launching a new alert system to warn of dangerous situations.
“With MBCAlert, we will be able to quickly notify people by phone, text message, and email about potentially dangerous situations in their area, as well as recovery information about the situation,” EMA director Spencer Hawkins stated in a news release.
People must register for the alerts by visiting www.maconbibb.us/mbcalert and opting into the program.
Up to four phone numbers, two email addresses and five physical locations can be registered.
Free mobile apps also are available for cellphones and tablets that will send push alert messages through ContactBridge, which is available in the App Store and Google Play.
EMA will still sound outdoor warning sirens and send alerts through social media.
“With the speed that severe weather or other dangerous situations can arise, we needed a system that we knew could reach people almost immediately,” Hawkins stated. “By getting them to register their numbers and email addresses, we can have a better chance of making sure people are aware of what’s happening around them.”
The MBCAlert will be tested along with emergency sirens at 11 a.m. on the last Wednesday of every month, if weather permits.
Comments