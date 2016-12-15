Commuters through Jones County can begin using Gray bypass six months ahead of schedule

After years of talking, planning and building, the new Gray bypass opens Thursday at 9 a.m.
The six-mile highway connects Ga. 22 from Ga. 18 west of Clinton to east of Gray.
The $42 million dollar project built a four-lane divided highway with a 44-foot median, according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The 55 mph drive includes a bridge over Ga. 11 and the Norfolk Southern Railroad.
Contractor ER Snell began working on the road in June of 2014 and has completed it six months ahead of the projected opening in June of 2017.
The contractor will remove construction barricades to allow traffic to flow Thursday.
Motorists are urged to pay attention to message boards during the transition to the new road.
The project is designed to increase safety for trucks and make it easier to move freight through Jones County.
