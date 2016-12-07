Public asked to weigh in on latest Forest Hill designs

Conceptual designs for the next phase of the Forest Hill Road project will be unveiled Thursday.
The public will be able to see the proposed blueprints and offer suggestions for improvements on the estimated $13.8 million project that would stretch from Vineville Avenue to Wimbish Road. The informal meeting will be held from 4-7 p.m. at St. Frances Episcopal Church, 432 Forest Hill Road.
People will also be able to submit statements and questions about the project until Jan. 6. They can be sent to Mitchell Greenway, PE, Stantec Consulting Services Inc., 1515 Bass Road, Suite G, Macon, Ga., 31210 or by way of email at mitchell.greenway@stantec.com.
As part of the second phase, the Georgia Department of Transportation plans to widen Forest Hill Road from Vineville Avenue to Wimbish Road from two to three lanes.
The latest design features signal upgrades at Forsyth Road and Ridge Avenue, a new traffic signal at Charter Boulevard and sidewalks along Forest Hill. There are also options for signal improvements or a roundabout at the Wimbish intersection, according to a release.
While designs are being completed for the second phase, work continues on the first phase of Forest Hill Road — a two-mile stretch from Northside Drive to Wimbish. The project’s timeline was pushed back until the end of December, but it could take several months into 2017 before the major roadwork is complete, according to a letter from a DOT manager.
