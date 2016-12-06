Houston, developer agree on road improvement

The Houston County Commission on Tuesday approved an agreement with a developer to share the costs of improving a road that borders a proposed Publix shopping center.
The board approved the agreement with Merganser Enterprises to improve Ammons Road. The county will pay a maximum of $65,000, which is estimated to be about half of the costs of the improvements, said Commission Chairman Tommy Stalnaker.
He said the improvements include adding a turn lane into the shopping center as well as improving the structure of the road to accommodate trucks.
The issue had delayed approval of the rezoning application earlier this year. The developer, Merg Hoffman, asked to postpone a decision on the rezoning until a specific agreement was reached on how the costs of improving the road would be shared. The county later approved the rezoning from single-family residential to commercial after a general agreement was reached on splitting the cost.
Hoffman was not at Tuesday’s meeting but reached by phone later, he said construction is expected to start in the spring and should take about a year to complete.
Stalnaker said he thought it was fair for the county to pay some of the costs because traffic on the road will increase with the opening of Ga. 96 whether the Publix was coming there or not.
The Publix is going on a 10.5 acre tract on the southeast corner of the new section of Ga. 96, which is expected to be complete late next year.
