Warner Robins settles legal dispute with Byron

A long running legal dispute between Warner Robins and the city of Byron is over.
The Warner Robins City Council on Monday approved a settlement to a lawsuit that concerned which city would provide sewer service to an area along Interstate 75.
City Attorney Jim Elliott said the agreement mostly gives the city what it wanted all along. The end result is that the city will be able to provide sewer, and ultimately annex, an area that may be ripe for growth.
The disputed tract is a narrow strip on the west side of I-75, south of the Ga. 247 connector, and bordered to the west by Housers Mill Road.
A new Zaxby’s is going in a small tract on the north end of the disputed strip. That tract is already in Warner Robins but the remaining section is in neither city.
Elliott said several years ago Warner Robins filed suit again Byron alleging it had violated an agreement on which city would provide services to the area. He said Warner Robins won a summary judgment last year but Byron appealed.
As a part of negotiations to settle the appeal, Warner Robins agreed to let Byron keep a small area on the north side of Ga. 247 that is occupied by a convenience store. Warner Robins gets the rest of the disputed tract.
The Zaxby’s is going on a spot that for many years was occupied by Cafe Erotica, a restaurant that featured nude dancing. Elliott and Mayor Randy Toms said they believe with the new Zaxby’s providing a better image the area is poised for growth, which could be significant new revenue for the city in the future.
