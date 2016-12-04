Teen killed, three injured in Monroe County wreck

A teenager was killed and three others were injured in an one-car accident in Monroe County early Sunday morning.
The wreck happened at about 1:42 a.m. on Ga. 42 just south of Montpelier Springs Road, according to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
A passenger, William Dustin Fischer, 18, of Forsyth, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, Michael L. Austin, 18, of Forsyth, and two other passengers were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon. Their condition was not available.
According to the release, Austin was driving south in a black 2011 Chevrolet Camaro when the vehicle left the road, struck and embankment and became airborne, striking multiple trees. The roadway was wet at the time of the accident.
