Tis the season for Christmas celebrations in Middle Georgia

The Christmas season begins this weekend with parades and other events throughout Middle Georgia.
Two parades will be held in Macon on Saturday and Sunday, beginning with the boat parade at Lake Tobesofkee. Children will be able to visit Santa Claus, sip hot chocolate and nibble cookies at Claystone Park at 3 p.m., and the boat parade follows at 6 p.m Saturday.
Anyone interested in registering for the boat parade can call 478-747-5733 or email lmhill@maconbibb.us.
“We want people to help people celebrate the Christmas season with a family-oriented day and a different type of parade,” Lake Tobesofkee Manager Donald Bracewell said in a news release. “The best place to see the boats will be the beach at Claystone Park, so come early to see Santa and stay to see the decorations.”
The next day thousands of revelers are expected to attend the Main Street Macon Christmas Parade that will be held downtown from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. This year’s theme is “A Merry Macon Christmas.”
Floats, marching bands and Santa Claus will be in attendance at Saturday’s Robins Regional Chamber’s Christmas Parade in Houston County. The parade starts 10 a.m. at Commercial Circle on South Davis Drive and ends at the intersection of Houston Road and Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins.
Also on Saturday, the cities of Byron, Fort Valley, Perry, Milledgeville, Dublin and Centerville will have Christmas parades. Along Juliette’s McCracken Street the same day will be food, games, dancing and Jolly Old Saint Nick.
And on Friday from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., people will gather at the Tubman Museum in Macon for a Christmas tree lighting accompanied with carol singing and refreshments.
Don’t worry if you miss out on this weekend’s holiday celebrations. Churches and organizations have more Christmas and New Year’s events through the end of 2016.
Christmas display
Next year a unique Christmas display could attract scores of people to downtown Macon.
That’s when lights synchronized with music will stretch from Poplar Street near the Macon-Bibb County Government Center to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
The original plan was to have the exhibit ready for this holiday season, but it’s been moved to 2017 because of the length of time it took get it ready. Once it’s on display, downtown business developer Bryan Nichols said he hopes it becomes a yearly attraction.
Nichols received a $75,000 Downtown Challenge grant for the lights through the Community Foundation of Central Georgia.
“Nothing has been done in a city anywhere that has three long, wide city blocks with lights synchronized to music,” he said. “It’ll be a huge thing for Macon and bring people from all over.”
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
