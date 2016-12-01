Missing man found after hopping out of ambulance ‘butt-naked’

The manhunt ended just before 9 p.m. Wednesday for a naked man who jumped out of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office got a call that 54-year-old Keith Lynn Jones was behind some businesses on Hartley Bridge Road after hiding deep in the woods.
Jones told deputies he decided to come out and was waiting with the person who called 911 after finding him.
Deputies had been looking for him for about 12 hours after he was last seen running in the area of Houston and Hartley Bridge roads, according to a news release.
“Subject is butt-naked,” a deputy said on the police scanner before 11 a.m.
Deputies initially were called to the 3200 block of Hartley Bridge Road after someone spotted a man walking around, wearing only a towel.
Responding officers found Jones, who had apparently cut himself while breaking a window at his home, and called paramedics, the release said.
Georgia State Patrol helicopters helped search for Jones, who admitted he was hiding during the day.
Although he appeared to be physically fine Wednesday night, Jones was taken to the hospital to be checked and his family was notified that he had been found.
Telegraph writer Joe Kovac contributed to this report.
