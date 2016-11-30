Macon has always considered it a national treasure — now it will become official

Ocmulgee National Monument in Macon is set to be officially described as something many visitors it would call it anyway.
The Ocmulgee National Monument is expected to be designated as a National Treasure by the National Trust for Historic Preservation during a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday at the visitors center, 1207 Emery Highway, according to a news release. A reception open to the public will be held aferward.
The designation is made possible through the efforts of the Ocmulgee National Park and Preserve Initiative, the Ocmulgee National Monument Association and Historic Macon Foundation.
During the news conference, David Brown, executive vice president and chief preservation officer of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, will provide remarks about Ocmulgee National Monument’s new designation.
The National Trust uses its more than 65 years of expertise and resources to protect a growing portfolio of over 80 National Treasures, the release said. Among them are threatened buildings, neighborhoods, communities and landscapes that stand at risk across the country. Ocmulgee National Monument is one of 16 sites listed in the Southeast region.
The Trust’s National Treasures program demonstrates the value of preservation by taking protecting cherished places and promote their history and significance. For more information, go to www.savingplaces.org/treasures.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
