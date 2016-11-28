Fiery crash traps Circle K clerk as careening car smashes into gas pumps

Flames trapped a store clerk early Monday when a car crashed into the fuel pumps and hit the building.
Just before 2 a.m. at the Circle K at 3802 Northside Drive, the vehicle hit the curb at the Elnora Drive entrance, clipped the landscaping and hit the fuel pump.
The pump was torn from the fuel island and smashed into the front corner of the building where it erupted in flames.
The clerk, working inside the protective glass compartment, could not open the door to escape.
Bibb County deputies were patrolling the area and responded immediately.
One of them chased the fleeing driver and the other one pulled the clerk to safety through the window of the cashier’s compartment, said Macon-Bibb Fire Battalion Chief Todd Alligood.
"It's amazing no one was killed," said a man waiting for a work crew to begin repairs at the convenience store next to The Wellness Center, Navicent Health.
A manager on site was not able to comment, but it appears the store could be closed for weeks.
Northside Drive was blocked for a couple of hours and a fire crew watched the building overnight.
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash, but no information was immediately available about the driver early Monday.
Liz Fabian
