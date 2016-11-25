Early start to Black Friday deals have holiday shoppers going all night

Ten minutes before Macy’s opened at 6 a.m. Friday, not a soul was waiting at the doors.
A few people walked up as clerks unlocked the doors, but there was no mad dash of Black Friday shoppers at the department store at Macon Mall.
It seems the 5 p.m. opening on Thanksgiving lured folks away from the table to scarf up bargains such as small appliances that would be free with a $10 rebate.
Heather Prevatt had a little time to digest her meal before hitting toy stores at 10 p.m. Thursday.
When asked what drew her out on Thanksgiving, “Hey, a bunch of kids. You’ve just got to meet the requirments for the kids,” said Prevatt, of Villa Rica, who was visiting her son at college.
Prevatt was in line again at Dry Falls Outfitters 75 minutes before the sun came up.
Abby Grinstead and Paige Kinsey, ventured out from Warner Robins.
Grinstead, who began her shopping at 1 a.m. Friday, was first in line to get a free Dry Falls blanket.
Some of those in line, also noticed the donuts packed up at the door.
About 75 people had gathered when the neon “open” sign lit up.
Dozens also stood outside B. Turner’s, which opened up a few minutes before 6 a.m.
Across town in north Macon, the parking lot was virtually empty at Steinmart, which promised doorbuster savings at 7 a.m.
Before 7:05 a.m., the store manager called out to other workers, “We’ve just sold the last TV.”
Like many other retailers, Steinmart had holidays hours and opened Thanksgiving from 5-11 p.m.
“I only got three hours sleep,” a weary-eyed clerk told another worker at the register.
Sales are expected to continue at some stores, like Belk, which advertised Black Friday deals through 10 p.m. Saturday.
Receipts will dictate whether Friday remains the busiest shopping day of the year, but analysts are expecting a peek in online sales on Monday and another robust shopping day on Dec. 23.
