Got jury duty coming up soon? At least you’ll be more comfortable

As part of renovations to the courthouse, jurors called for service in Bibb County Superior Court now have a new waiting area.
The new jury assembly room offers a more spacious area with padded seating for more than 200 people, said Superior Court Clerk Erica Woodford.
“This room is a nice open space,” Woodford said. “You won’t feel claustrophobic.”
The old room, which tightly sandwiched about 150 people amid several floor-to-ceiling columns, is being remodeled to serve as a new overflow area, she said.
Outfitted with large aisles and several bariatric chairs for people who need a larger seat, the space was designed with juror comfort and court efficiency in mind.
Woodford said charging stations for electronic devices have been ordered, and an audio-visual system is being installed to aid in juror orientation.
Vending machines from the old jury assembly room are set to be moved to the hallway outside the new room, located on the courthouse’s fourth floor just down the hall from Bibb County Magistrate Court.
Woodford said she hopes to begin printing bar codes on jury summons in 2017 and using a combination of scanners and laptops to speed up juror check in, which currently is performed using a printed list of names.
In another effort to improve efficiency, deputy clerks won’t have to travel two floors to input changes of address and other information or to compile lists of jurors into jury panels. They have a small office built into the new jury room, she said.
After the Superior Court instituted a new jury show-up policy last year, making it clear that there will be penalties for ignoring a summons, juror absences have become more rare, Woodford said.
“We’ve had greater attendance,” she said.
For information about jury duty, visit the clerk’s office’s website at www.maconbibb.us/office-of-the-superior-court-clerk/
