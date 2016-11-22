Proposal to turn historic former school into ‘high-class’ senior housing

A developer is proposing to turn the former Alexander IV Elementary School into a senior living facility.
Dover Development Corp. has put together plans for an $8.8 million project at the 3769 Ridge Ave. building. If the deal is finalized, the 60-unit facility could be open in the summer of 2018, according to Ethiel Garlington, executive director of the Historic Macon Foundation.
Dover, located in Knoxville,Tenn., has been involved in similar projects like Alex IV where historic buildings are turned into senior housing. Suwanee-based Senior Solutions Management Group, which operates about 20 properties in the Southeast, would manage the development, Garlington said.
Dover takes “iconic, historic buildings and transforms them into high-class, high-powered senior living facilities,” Garlington said at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting. “Particularly they’ve done historic schools and have a strong track record for that.”
Dover offered $225,000 for the building that was sold to the Macon-Bibb County Land Bank Authority in March by the Bibb County school district for $350,000. County Commissioner Mallory Jones used $350,000 of his $1 million in blight bond funds for the purchase, but would likely receive money back from the sale.
Some commissioners questioned Tuesday selling the property for $125,000 less than what was paid. While Alex IV, built in 1932, needs significant improvements, the land it’s located is worth more, Commissioner Gary Bechtel said.
Some more cooperation between the school board and county may save money on other projects in the future, Commissioner Ed DeFore said.
“We could save thousands and thousands of dollars,” he said.
While negotiations continue, the price Dover offered was higher than what other developers would typically propose, Garlington said.
The company is willing to put in a significant investment into a development that will create about 30 jobs and increase the tax base, he said.
The property would feature a new wing and community park.
“I was surprised at this price,” Garlington said. “Anyone knows these buildings knows it’s going to take a lot of money to make it happen.”
Alexander IV was on the foundation’s Fading Five list for 2015. In April, more than 150 people attended a public hearing on preserving the Ingleside landmark.
Alex IV was one of three schools opened with money from a trust left by Macon architect Elam Alexander, who designed the old Lanier Hotel and the first county courthouse.
The school closed in 1970s as part of school desegregation plans.
Information from the Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
