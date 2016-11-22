Traffic lights working again at Ga. 96 & Lake Joy; traffic back to normal

Traffic is back to normal at the intersection of a Ga. 96 and Lake Joy Road.
The intersection was shut down late Monday night after a dump truck caught the traffic signal wires and tore them all down, according to a Warner Robins police Instagram post.
About 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, police posted on Instagram that the traffic signals had been restored.
Earlier Tuesday morning, police directed traffic through the intersection as the repairs were being made.
At least three old timber poles were damaged in the accident, said Kimberly Larson, spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Transportation.
“We have just gotten the signal operational and traffic flowing through the intersection,” she said.
Another state crew is on the way to see if timing can be adjusted for the signal.
Any major repairs that might be discovered will not take place until after the Thanksgiving holiday, and no lane closures are expected with any repairs, Larson said.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
