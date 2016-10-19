Macon Superior Court judge appointed to state judicial watchdog group

The Supreme Court of Georgia has appointed Macon Judicial Circuit Chief Superior Court Judge Tripp Self to the Judicial Qualifications Commission, the seven-member group that investigates and recommends discipline for Georgia judges.
The commission also educates judges about their ethical duties. Of the group’s members, two judges are appointed by the state Supreme Court, three lawyers are appointed by the Georgia Bar Association and two non-lawyers are appointed by the governor. Members serve a four-year term.
Self, 47, replaces Chief Judge Brenda Weaver, of the Appalachian Circuit, who resigned from the commission in August, according to a news release issued Wednesday.
Self was elected as a judge in 2006. He also serves as president-elect of the Council of Superior Court Judges and presides over the Macon Circuit’s Veterans Court.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments