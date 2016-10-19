Autistic boy, 9, arrested for writing bomb threat on school bathroom stall, mom sues

The mother of an autistic boy has filed a federal lawsuit alleging he was illegally arrested in 2014 after writing an alleged bomb threat on an Upson County school bathroom stall.
She’s seeking more than $1 million in compensation and damages stemming from the incident, according to the lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia.
The lawsuit names Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore, deputies Casey Clark and David Walker, Upson-Lee North Elementary School Principal Shad Seymour and Upson-Lee North Elementary School Assistant Principal Tracy Wainwright as defendants.
The boy saw students being escorted out of school Dec. 3, 2014, after a bomb threat was found written on the wall of a bathroom stall, according to the lawsuit.
“Without understanding the consequences of his actions,” the boy wrote “bone thrat” in a similar area Dec. 8, 2014, and told a student monitor about the threat, according to the suit.
The student monitor told a teacher and authorities were called to the school.
While being questioned by police without his mother present or being told of his Miranda rights, the boy admitted writing the alleged threats, according to the lawsuit.
The boy’s mother contends he was charged with terroristic threats and taken to the sheriff’s office where he was questioned again and released about an hour later.
She maintains she and her son were deprived of their due process rights and that the boy’s arrest was improper because of his age and autism, according to the lawsuit.
“They had no business arresting him,” said the mother’s attorney Ralph Goldberg “They were supposed to notify his parents … and they did not.”
Alan Connell, a lawyer representing Upson County Schools, said his clients hadn’t been served with copies of the lawsuit early this week. He declined comment.
Attempts to reach Kilgore were unsuccessful this week.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
