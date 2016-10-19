Bibb deputies respond to pedestrian killed by vehicle

A Macon man known by neighbors for recycling cans to earn a few extra dollars was killed Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident that took place around 7:15 a.m. on Mercer University Drive near the intersection of Grosso Avenue. Authorities are waiting to notify the next of kin before releasing his name.
“At this time the information we have is a gray Chevy Trailblazer was traveling east on Mercer when a pedestrian stepped out in front of them,” Deputy Clay Williams said.
Less than an hour before the accident, one resident briefly spoke with the victim at a nearby convenience store. Several neighbors say he was a nice guy who would push a trash can around the community and pick up cans to take to a recycling center.
“He usually has some dogs following him,” neighbor Derrick Walker said. “He always kept to himself and was pretty quiet.”
