Macon woman dies in second fatal fire of 2016

A 68-year-old woman died early Monday morning in a house fire on Lilly Avenue in Macon.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said 70-year-old Robert Dudley tried to get his sister, Ruby Davis, out of the burning house after a fire broke out at about 1:30 a.m., but there was too much fire and smoke. Davis was found dead, seated in a chair in the home.
A third person, whose identity wasn’t immediately available, also was inside the house and got out, Jones said.
Dudley was treated for smoke inhalation, he said.
Macon-Bibb County firefighters are investigating the blaze, the second fatal fire in 2016.
Jones said he’s willing to install a smoke detector for free to homes that don’t have one. Call 621-6314 to arrange an installation.
Check back at macon.com for more on this developing story.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments