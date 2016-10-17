Local

Macon woman dies in second fatal fire of 2016

By Amy Leigh Womack

A 68-year-old woman died early Monday morning in a house fire on Lilly Avenue in Macon.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said 70-year-old Robert Dudley tried to get his sister, Ruby Davis, out of the burning house after a fire broke out at about 1:30 a.m., but there was too much fire and smoke. Davis was found dead, seated in a chair in the home.

A third person, whose identity wasn’t immediately available, also was inside the house and got out, Jones said.

Dudley was treated for smoke inhalation, he said.

Macon-Bibb County firefighters are investigating the blaze, the second fatal fire in 2016.

Jones said he’s willing to install a smoke detector for free to homes that don’t have one. Call 621-6314 to arrange an installation.

