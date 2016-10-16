It started with a burglar alarm and ended in death

A burglary suspect died early Sunday after crashing during a chase.
Gregory Keith Wainwright, 29, died while being chased by a Peach County deputy, Sheriff Terry Deese said.
Deese said that about 4:20 a.m. neighbors of Nick Food Mart on U.S. 341 reported hearing an alarm going off. A deputy arrived in four minutes, and spotted a car coming from around the back of the building.
A chase ensued on U.S. 341 North. After passing into Crawford County, Wainwright crashed near Lee Pope Road. He was ejected from the vehicle, which turned over, and pronounced dead at the scene.
Deese said the deputy was about a quarter of mile behind Wainwright when the crash occurred.
Deese said Wainright was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control.
The investigation at the store revealed that a hole had been knocked out of a wall on the side of the building. Deese said Wainwright had cigarettes and other items from the store in the vehicle, a gray Nissan Altima.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.
