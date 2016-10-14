‘We’re losing too many of them,’ cop says of deadly encounters with autism sufferers

Living isn’t always easy for those on the autism spectrum.
Communication can be a struggle or impossible, especially in emergencies or unfamiliar territory.
Imagine how a police officer would respond if a suspicious person bolted when approached or mimicked everything the officer said.
“I’m sure it can be taken the wrong way,” Sgt. Jimmy Donohoe said.
The Pensacola police officer personally knows how to deal with those who have autism.
His oldest son is on the low end of the autism spectrum.
“I can tell you countless stories,” said Donohoe, who is coming to Georgia next week for a series of workshops for first responders and parents of those with autism.
In one of Donohoe’s stories, firefighters struggled to rescue a shirtless young man from the second floor of a burning building.
When they finally got him out, he ran back up the ladder and inside the burning house to put on a shirt.
“The rule was, you don’t leave the house without a shirt,” Donohoe said.
The young man, who suffered burns, was then secured in an ambulance.
Monday, Donohoe and retired Boston fire Capt. Bill Cannata, Jr. will conduct free “Safe & Sound” training at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center at 1000 Indian Spring Drive in Forsyth through the Autism Society of Georgia and the Anchor of Hope Foundation.
“What’s incredible about these men, they’re both fathers of sons who are significantly affected by autism,” said Debbie Harbin, whose son Jacob is the inspiration for the foundation.
Public safety personnel will receive POST credit for the course from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., which includes lunch at the training center.
Monday evening from 6-30-8:30 p.m., parents of autistic children are invited for a free workshop on how to protect their children in encounters with first responders.
“Hopefully this will save a lot of lives,” Harbin said. “I understand a lot of parents have fears because if law enforcement tells them to stop, they won’t.”
In addition to “Safe & Sound” classes in Alpharetta on Tuesday and Bartow County on Thursday, the Columbus Firefighters Association is hosting a first responders class from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at 6655 Lynch Road.
To register for the classes and to find out more information, contact the Autism Society of Georgia at www.autismsocietyga.org.
In some instances, those with autism escape out of the house and drown because they don’t realize the danger of the water
Donohoe has been told the instruction has made a life-saving difference.
“Case after case, we’re losing too many of them that we feel like we have to keep up this training.”
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
