Georgia College lecturer, brother killed in Milledgeville crash

A Georgia College faculty member is one of two victims killed in a three-vehicle collision early Tuesday morning.
The accident happened at about midnight in the 600 block of Lake Laurel Road outside Milledgeville in Baldwin County.
Exercise science lecturer Allison Everett, 51, of Milledgeville, died in the accident along wtih her brother, 54-year-old David Black, said Baldwin County Coroner John Gonzalez.
The siblings were riding in a car driven by Everett’s husband, who was airlifted to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon, Gonzalez said.
Another person was taken by ambulance to the hopsital.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.
