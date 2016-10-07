Here’s a look at recent officer-involved shootings in Middle Georgia

There have been several officer-involved shooting deaths across Middle Georgia in recent years. Here’s a look:
▪ June, 2016: Blake Peacock, who had vowed not to be taken alive, was shot to death in Bleckley County by deputies responding to a domestic dispute. He was shot by an officer when he refused to drop his rifle when confronted by deputies.
▪ March 2013: An officer with the state Department of Corrections was killed in Warner Robins in a shootout after officers responded to a 911 call of a man armed with a gun and threatening his wife. When officers approached the house, shots were exchanged between the officers and Anthony Rawls. An officer and Rawls died.
▪ December 2012: A Macon police officer fatally shot Sammie “Junebug” Davis Jr. at the Kroger store on Pio Nono Avenue after Davis lunged at the officer and scratched his neck. The officer said he feared for his life. The officer had been dispatched to talk to a man who had scared a shopper while asking for money.
▪ November 2011: Glen Edward Moore had kicked in his next-door neighbor’s door and was standing nude over his neighbor, who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound when officers responded to the situation. Moore refused several commands to drop his weapon, which he pointed at a deputy before he was shot dead by a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy.
▪ February 2009: Two Warner Robins police officers shot and killed Reginald Bernard Smith. Smith had pointed a gun at a crowd of people, and he was shot by officers in the parking lot outside the Waffle House on South Houston Lake Road in Warner Robins.
