Shelters drawing hundreds, but cots still available for evacuees

Hundreds of people have flocked to Macon’s three shelters since they opened, but there’s still room for evacuees seeking refuge from Hurricane Matthew.
The American Red Cross shelter at North Macon Park was nearly filled to capacity on Friday with 168 folks staying on cots, Macon-Bibb County spokesman Chris Floore said.
At the Hephzibah Children’s Home on Zebulon Road, a shelter only for special needs and disabled people, 75 of 153 available cots were taken. Since the East Macon Recreation center opened Thursday night, 71 people had signed up to stay there by Friday afternoon.
Also Friday, Interstate 16 East reopened after the Georgia Department of Transportation closed it Thursday for evacuees headed west.
Though a fourth shelter location was in the works, Floore said it doesn’t appear it will be needed.
“There’s not a string of people coming up (Interstate) 16,” Floore said. “We’re told that a lot of other shelters opened up along (I-16) ... People are stopping on the way up.”
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
