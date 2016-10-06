Red Cross seeks donations, volunteers to help storm evacuees

The American Red Cross is seeking donations and volunteers to help support Hurricane Matthew evacuees.
Middle Georgia residents are asked to coordinate any donations or volunteer efforts through the American Red Cross offices. The agency has opened shelters in Middle Georgia, including two in Macon and another in Fort Valley.
The Red Cross needs new towels and washcloths for evacuees. To help, contact the American Red Cross at 478-743-8671.
Shelters in Macon are open at the Hephzibah Children's Home, 6601 Zebulon Road, and North Macon Park Community Center, 815 N. Macon Park Drive. Shelter is also available in Fort Valley at Peach County Fire Station No. 6, 1770 U.S. 341.
Fort Valley sets up evacuation center
Fort Valley State University is now a center for evacuations and Fort Valley Festival Park is equipped to handle evacuees who have recreational vehicles, Fort Valley Main Street Director Kathie Lambert said in an email.
“There will be an increase in people at our restaurants and gas stations,” the email said. “Please be aware and as helpful to these people who have so much on their minds at this terrible time.”
